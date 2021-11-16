Call Me Kat: Season Two; FOX Premiere to Feature Blossom Cast Reunion (Watch)

Blossom fans are in for a treat when Call Me Kat returns for its second season on FOX. Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oÿ, and Michael Stroyanov are joining Mayim Bialik for the season premiere in January. In the story, the trio (playing themselves) will visit Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament, and Kat will attend to see them because they were on her favorite show growing up, per The Wrap.

Blossom aired on NBC for five seasons, between 1990 and 1995. The series follows Blossom Russo as she lives with her single dad and two older brothers.

FOX began teasing the Blossom reunion on Instagram weeks ago, and the network has now released a new preview featuring the reunited former co-stars.

Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant star alongside Bialik on the Call Me Kat comedy. The show follows Bialik’s character, Kat, as she uses all of the money set aside by her parents for her someday wedding to open a cat cafe in Lousiville, Kentucky.

Call Me Kat returns to FOX on January 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the gang from Blossom together again on Call Me Kat?