Children Ruin Everything: Season Four; The CW Picks Up New Episodes of the Canadian Comedy Series

Astrid, James, and the kids will be back on The CW in the fall. The network has picked up the fourth season of the Children Ruin Everything series, which originates on CTV in Canada.

A parenting comedy series, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, Felix (Nicholson) and Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.

Airing on Thursday nights, the third season of Children Ruin Everything averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 236,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series was renewed for a fourth season on CTV in Canada earlier this month. The CW has now confirmed that it will air the new episodes starting Wednesday, November 13th.

