The Night Manager: Season Two; Olivia Coleman, Alistair Petrie, and More Returning to BBC and Prime Video Crime Drama

The Night Manager is seeing more of its season one cast return for season two on Prime Video. Viewers will see Olivia Coleman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone, Douglas Hodge, and Noah Jupe join Tom Hiddleston in the series. Season one of the thriller was based on the novel by John le Carré’s best-selling novel, but the plot for season two has not been revealed.

Prime Video revealed more about season two of the series in a press release.

“The BBC and Prime Video welcome back Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome) as Frisky, and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Daniel Roper, for The Night Manager’s return which was recently co-commissioned by BBC and Prime Video.

Award-winning London and LA-based independent studio The Ink Factory (The Pigeon Tunnel, The Little Drummer Girl) in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures, commences filming of The Night Manager’s second series this month.

These returning favourites will be joined by recently announced leads Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) and Emmy Award nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen), Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki, The Essex Serpent) reprising his celebrated role as Jonathan Pine, eight years after the explosive finale of season one.

Inspired by the characters in John le Carré’s best-selling novel, the upcoming second series will once again be written by show creator David Farr and season two will be helmed by BAFTA winning director Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls).

Character 7’s Stephen Garrett, who was also lead Executive Producer on the first season said: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of THE NIGHT MANAGER was no exception. It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after 8 years apart, reunited for season 2, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman. Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it… ”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston. We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

The new season of The Night Manager will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and, outside of the UK, globally on Prime Video, in a deal negotiated by FIFTH SEASON, which is handling global distribution of the series.

The Night Manager series two is created and executive produced by David Farr, based on the characters created by John le Carré. Further executive producers include lead non-writing EP Stephen Garrett for Character 7, Georgi Banks-Davies, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston; Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall; Stephen and Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory; Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures; William D. Johnson for Demarest Films, Nick Cornwell, Susanne Bier, Chris Rice for FIFTH SEASON and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The series is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Nostromo Pictures.

The acclaimed first series of The Night Manager was nominated for more than 30 awards and won multiple BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes – including Best Actor for Tom Hiddleston and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Olivia Colman. Commissioned by the BBC, in the UK it was watched by more than 10 million viewers, making it one of 2016’s most watched TV shows.”