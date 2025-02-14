Dying for Sex: FX Limited Series Starring Michelle Williams to Launch in April

Dying for Sex has a premiere date. The new FX limited series, co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, will have all eight episodes arrive on Hulu in April. The series was ordered in December 2023.

Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, and Esco Jouléy star in the series inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan. After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, she decides to leave her husband and explore her sexuality.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer. After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass) and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. Gird yourself, Molly has a lot to accomplish in the little time she has left. There’s no time for pearl clutching or passing judgement, Molly has no interest in what you think about her proverbial bucket list (btw, this phrase will always provoke an eye roll). She gains the courage to embark on this adventure from her ride or die Nikki (Jenny Slate), a woman whose love and devotion will compel you to pick up the phone and call that friend already! Also joining the cast are Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek.”

The series premieres on April 4th.

What do you think? Will you watch Dying for Sex on Hulu this April?