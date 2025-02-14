Yes, Chef!: NBC Orders Cooking Competition Hosted by Martha Stewart and Jose Andres

Yes, Chef! is coming soon to NBC. The network has ordered the new cooking competition series hosted by Martha Stewart and Jose Andres, with the first episode arriving at the end of April.

NBC shared the following about the upcoming series:

“From Magical Elves, the Emmy Award-winning producers of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” “Yes, Chef!” blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential. With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end. The chef who handles the heat, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.”

The new series arrives on April 28th. Additional details will be released later.

