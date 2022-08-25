Law & Order, Organized Crime, SVU: NBC Teases Three Series Crossover for Season Premiere (Watch)

The Law & Order franchise is being given the big crossover treatment. The fall premieres of the three Thursday night dramas from Dick Wolf — Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — will form one giant crossover. The NBC event will reportedly feel more like a movie than three episodes, with all three casts intermingling.

Per TV Line, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid teased the following about the event:

“Unlike other crossovers, this is structured and produced [on an epic scale]. It’s not a handoff from one show to the next. It’s really one story that involves all the characters from the different shows.”

NBC revealed more about the crossover event in a press release.

For the first time in its history, NBC’s “Law & Order” brand is bringing all three of its casts together for a special night of inspired drama programming from creator Dick Wolf on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It will air the next day on Peacock. The “Law & Order” premiere event, which will help kick-off NBC’s broadcast season, intertwines the plotlines of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” into a singular and all-encompassing three-hour story. As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case. The three-hour telecast was written by Rick Eid (“Law & Order”) and Gwen Sigan (“Chicago P.D.”). The first two hours are directed by “Law & Order” brand veteran Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (“Law & Order,” “The Deuce”) helming the final hour. The “Law & Order” brand is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. “Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime,’ then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order,’” Wolf said. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.” “This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the ‘Law & Order’ fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.” (Note: There will be no credits nor title sequences at the top of the 9 and 10 p.m. hours. The episodes will officially air in the order of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order,” so we respectfully ask, for continuity purposes, to please alert your readers to DVR all three shows if they’re going to watched delayed.) ‘LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME’ Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez star. Dick Wolf, Bryan Goluboff, Barry O’Brien, John Polson, Paul Cabbad, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni and Peter Jankowski executive produce. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. ‘LAW & ORDER: SVU’ Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano star. Dick Wolf, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. ‘LAW & ORDER’ Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Mehcad Brooks star. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce. “Law & Order” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

The Law & Order franchise returns on September 22nd. Check out the teaser trailer for the special crossover event below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see all three Law & Order shows crossover to solve one case?