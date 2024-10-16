Monster: Season Three; Netflix Anthology Series Casts Three, Joining Charlie Hunnam

The third Monster anthology has added to its cast. Netflix announced that Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams are joining Charlie Hunnam in the series.

He will play serial killer Ed Gein. It was revealed that Laurie Metcalf will play Ed’s mother, Augusta Gein. Tom Hollander will play Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams will play Alma Hitchcock.

All three join Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology series.

Season two of Monster, focusing on the Menendez brothers, arrived on Netflix in September. Production of season three of the anthology series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will begin next month.

The premiere date for season three of Monster will be announced later.

