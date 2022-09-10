Superman & Lois: Season Three; Michael Bishop Cast as New Jonathan Kent (Watch)

Superman & Lois has cast its new Jonathan Kent. Per Deadline, Michael Bishop (above, left) is replacing Jordan Elsass, who departed the series at the start of season three production last month.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui, the series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane and their twin sons.

Michael Bishop recently made its US debut in the Disney Channel film Spin. Season three of Superman & Lois will return at midseason. The CWwill announce a premiere date later.

Bishop and Garfin both shared the news on Instagram.

