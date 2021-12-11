The Amazing Race: Season 33; CBS Previews Series’ 2022 Return (Watch)

The Amazing Race is returning for season 33 in early 2022, and CBS released new details and a preview teasing the return of the competition series. The competitors include Akbar Cook, Sheridan Cook, Kim Holderness, Penn Holderness. Michael Norwood, Armonde “Moe” Badger, Marianela “Lulu” and Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez, Caro Viehweg, Ray Gantt, Raquel Moore, Cayla Platt, Ryan Ferguson, Dusty Harris, Connie and Sam Greiner, Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, Arun, Natalia Kumar, and Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“After 20 years and 32 trips around the globe, over 600 Racers have traveled more than one million miles to more than 90 countries! Now, meet the 11 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 33rd edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the two-hour season premiere, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall.

The globe-trotting teams begin the season from their homes and travel to London, England, where they must find “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson” having a nosh. They then travel to Scotland, where the nearly 20-month pitstop began. Host Phil Keoghan will utter the iconic words “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line of leg four in Switzerland, and teams then travel through France, Greece, Portugal and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

“The world is our sound stage on THE AMAZING RACE, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer of the CBS Original series. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer of THE AMAZING RACE. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28)

Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)

Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner

Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness

Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez

Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)

Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)

Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)

Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)

YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.”