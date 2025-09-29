Universal Basic Guys: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

If you enjoy the Universal Basic Guys series, there’s no need to worry about this FOX show being cancelled right now. It’s already been renewed for a third season and 2026-27. That being said, the show’s ratings were all over the map in its first season because of football airings. Will Universal Basic Guys continue to get a significant boost from sports in season two? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Universal Basic Guys TV show stars series creators Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut with Talia Genevieve, Fred Armisen, and Ally Maki. The story revolves around brothers and Glantontown, New Jersey factory workers Mark (Adam Malamut) and Hank Hoagies (Craig Malamut). After they lose their jobs at the local hot dog factory to AI-powered robots, they are enrolled in a pilot basic income program and given $3,000 a month. Now, the brothers and the rest of their local buddies are like kids in the summertime once again, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas. Other characters include Tammy (Genevieve), Mark’s wife and a nurse at a local hospital; neighbor David Jinglebells (Armisen), an aspiring writer; and Andrea (Maki), David’s shrill and high powered wife.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Universal Basic Guys on FOX averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS Universal Basic Guys has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

