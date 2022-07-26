Wedding Season: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Rom-Com Action Thriller Series (Photos)

Wedding Season is coming to Hulu soon. The streaming service has set a premiere date and released photos for the new Rom-Com action thriller series. Starring Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea, Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud, the series is center a couple who meet at a wedding and start an affair. But, they soon find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation.

Hulu revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Hulu cordially requests the honour of your presence at the debut of its new rom-com action thriller “Wedding Season.” All eight episodes will walk down the aisle on Thursday, September 8th. The date announcement is accompanied by the debut of first-look images of the brand-new series. SYNOPSIS: The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence. CAST: “Wedding Season” stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud. CREW: The series is penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (“Cheaters”) and directed by George Kane (“Crashing”). Produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Responder”, “The Salisbury Poisonings”, “New Pope”) Executive Producers Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby Bruce; and, Jax Media (“Russian Doll”, “Emily in Paris”) Executive Producers Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.”

Check out more photos for Wedding Season below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Wedding Season on Hulu next month?