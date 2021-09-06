Menu

Yellowstone: Season Four Trailer Released by Paramount Network (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Yellowstone TV show on Paramount Network: canceled or renewed?

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this fall, and the network has now released the first trailer teasing the drama which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway.

The drama follows the Dutton family, and big things are teased by the new trailer. Paramount Network released the following about the series in a press release.

“Are you ready for this? The countdown continues. The highly-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere on November 7, 2021, with a special two-hour event, exclusively on Paramount Network.”

A spin-off of the drama which shows the origins of the Dutton family is also set for release this fall. 1883 will star Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Check out the trailer for Yellowstone season four below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Yellowstone later this year?



John Parkyn

Looking forward November new season waited all summer suspenseful drama love it.

