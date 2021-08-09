Menu

CSI: Vegas: CBS Teases Sequel Series’ Premiere (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

CSI: Vegas TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

CSI is returning to CBS this fall, and the network is now teasing the sequel series, CSI: Vegas, with new videos released on social media. The videos tease the return of three popular characters from the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series which ran from October 2000 until September 2015.

William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham from the original series will be joined by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon on the new CSI: Vegas. The team will investigate more crimes and bring in more bad guys when the drama airs this fall.

CSI: Vegas is set to premiere on October 6th on CBS.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more CSI on CBS with the CSI: Vegas sequel?



Dee77

We only wish it was coming sooner .. so looking forward to it!!

Sharon West

Awesome, I can’t wait!

