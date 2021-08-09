CSI: Vegas: CBS Teases Sequel Series’ Premiere (Watch)

CSI is returning to CBS this fall, and the network is now teasing the sequel series, CSI: Vegas, with new videos released on social media. The videos tease the return of three popular characters from the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series which ran from October 2000 until September 2015.

William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham from the original series will be joined by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon on the new CSI: Vegas. The team will investigate more crimes and bring in more bad guys when the drama airs this fall.

Maxine Roby lets the evidence do the talking. Roll into #CSIVegas October 6 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/U34edL7GRe — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) July 29, 2021

Follow the evidence to get to me. 🔎 #CSIVegas premieres Wednesday, October 6 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/OWZ9OH0TkZ — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) July 22, 2021

CSI: Vegas is set to premiere on October 6th on CBS.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more CSI on CBS with the CSI: Vegas sequel?