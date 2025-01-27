SWAT: Season Nine Renewal? CBS Series EP on Show’s Chances of Returning for 2025-26 TV Season

SWAT is currently airing season eight on CBS, and fans are wondering if the cop drama will return for the ninth season next fall. Executive producer Shawn Ryan recently spoke about the series’ chances of renewal with Deadline.

Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Anna Enger Ritch, and Niko Pepaj star in the CBS series, which follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) and the SWAT team of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series has faced cancellation in the last two seasons but has been renewed. Ryan said the following about season nine:

“The show I think is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS, the show is beloved by our audience. The show creatively, I’m happy and somewhat embarrassed to say, hasn’t dropped a step since I handed over the showrunning reins to Andy Dettman. But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I know David Ellison, I wrote a movie for him back in the day. I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past. I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage that we’re produced by an outside studio this year. I think economics are going to play into things, so it’s all uncertain, but we’re just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we’ll see where the chips fall. And that’s what we’ve done the last few seasons. We’re really proud of the legacy of that show.”

SWAT returns to CBS on Friday night.

What do you think? Do you want the series to be renewed for another season? Or, is it time for it to end on CBS?