If Loving You Is Wrong: Season Five; OWN Teases the Last Episode (Video)

“This neighborhood is crazy.” OWN just released a new teaser for the series finale of If Loving You is Wrong.

From Tyler Perry,the primetime soap features the relationships of five diverse couples, who live on Castillo Lane in the fictional community of Maxine. The cast includes Aiden Turner, Amanda Clayton, April Parker Jones, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Eltony Williams, Heather Hemmens, Joel Rush, Charles Malik Whitfield, Matt Cook, Octavio Pizano, and Zulay Henao.

The series finale of If Loving You Is Wrong debuts on OWN on June 16th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

See more info and watch the preview below:

“Boom” Eddie’s poor decision cost the life of others.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of If Loving You is Wrong? How would you like the series to end?