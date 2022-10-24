The Game: Season Two; Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date for Sequel Series (Watch)

The Game is returning soon for its second season! Paramount+ announced that the sequel series will return on December 15th. Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman star in the series which explores Black culture using the world of Pro football.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced THE GAME’s second season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, Dec. 15. New episodes of the 10-episode-long season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman, THE GAME offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the beloved characters and their relationships fight to survive the storms of change. THE GAME is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Peter O’Fallon, Barry Safchik and Michael Platt also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. Season one of THE GAME, as well as episodes from the original series, which aired from 2006-2015 on The CW and then BET, are also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Check out a teaser for The Game season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the second season of The Game on Paramount+ this December?