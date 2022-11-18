Call Me Kat: Season Three; Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family) to Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother

Call Me Kat is adding a big name for a special role. Vicki Lawrence is set to guest star on the popular series as the mother of Leslie Jordan’s character. Jordan died in a car accident last month. His last appearance on Call Me Kat is set to air on December 1st.

Deadline reported that Lawrence will “portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation.”

Executive producer Maria Ferrari said the following about her appearance on the FOX sitcom:

“Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines. We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now. We cast Leslie’s friend Vicki Lawrence in the role.”

Another executive producer, Jim Patterson, spoke about the episode:

“The first person we thought of to play his mom— who is a character in and of herself— was Vicki Lawrence. They had that Cool Kids connection and she’s amazing and so funny. We mentioned it and, God bless her, she didn’t hesitate; she said yes right away. We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her. It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there.”

It is possible fans could see Vicki Lawrence appear in more episodes, but nothing has been planned yet.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Vicki Lawrence on Call Me Kat?