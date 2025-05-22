LEGO Masters: Season Five Ratings

There’s no need to wonder if LEGO Masters will be cancelled this time since it’s already been renewed for a sixth season. Will this show continue beyond that? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, 12 teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, the grand title of LEGO Masters, and their final build to be turned into a LEGO set displayed as a LEGO flagship store.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of LEGO Masters on FOX averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 993,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of LEGO Masters yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

LEGO Masters has been renewed for a sixth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the LEGO Masters TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a sixth season already?