Partners in Rhyme: Season Two Trailer Released for ALLBLK Sitcom (Watch)

Partners in Rhyme is returning soon for its second season. ALLBLK has released a trailer teasing the return of the sitcom. MC Lyte, Precious Way, Ron G, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Wesley Jonathan, Rolonda Watts, Bruce Nozick, Junn Baby, Maritza Lazcano, Xhaania Wright, Andrea Torres, Duane Ramos, Jeff Rolle Jr., Eric Nenninger, and Emonjay Brown star in the sitcom which takes a look at the record industry when a rapper helps her niece navigate it.

“Partners In Rhyme is a half-hour sitcom set in sunny Southern California centered around the ever-changing record industry. A seasoned rap legend and an up-and-coming social media rapper, who are much too much alike, are forced to deal with each other under one roof on a daily basis. From executive producers Bentley Kyle Evans and MC Lyte.”

The series returns on October 13th. The first season arrived in November 2021.

