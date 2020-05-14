Heartland Docs DVM: Season Two; Veterinarian Series Returning to Nat Geo

Time to go back to the heartland. National Geographic has ordered a new season of Heartland Docs DVM. The series will return for its second season later this month. Fans will see eight new episodes.

“Just what the doctors ordered: Nat Geo WILD brings back the fan-favorite HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM, just a few short months after its first run. Beginning Saturday, May 30, at 8/7c, viewers get a hearty, healthy dose of husband-and-wife Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, who have been devoted to veterinary medicine for more than 15 years in America’s heartland.

The series, which came out of the stable as one of Nat Geo WILD’s strongest performers ever, has captured both the hearts and the respect of audiences nationwide and returns to the small screen to offer a front-row seat to experience daily life among the Great Plains in Hartington, Nebraska.

Combining heartfelt stories with exciting new cases, the new season of HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM is a window into Drs. Erin and Ben’s daily lives (always atypical!) and the deep-rooted relationships they have with each other, their families, communities and diverse animal clientele. And now, they have officially adopted and welcomed Veronica, a fainting pygmy goat, as the new clinic mascot. Dr. Erin’s love for goats runs deep, and the minute Veronica came into the clinic, she knew the goat would be the perfect addition (if Veronica could only keep upright!).

“HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM gets to the heart of family dynamics, which play a key role in the success of the clinic and the show,” says Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD. “Drs. Erin and Ben are true hometown heroes. They always put themselves on the front lines for their patients and their people. If a mysterious illness is ravaging local calves or a family needs to make the heartbreaking decision to say good-bye to their beloved pet, the good doctors are always on call with a boost of heart and humility.”

Taking over the family practice from Dr. Ben’s father, this dynamic duo has been busier than ever with a rolodex that includes livestock and animals of all shapes, sizes and ailments.”