Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four; 2022-23 Renewal for CBS Comedy Series

It looks like these two are sticking together for the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show for a fourth year.

A CBS A romantic comedy series, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

The third season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and even in viewership. It’s the network’s fourth-highest rated comedy of the 2021-22 season. In the live+7 day delayed viewing, Abishola picks up 35% more viewers in the demo and 27% more viewers overall, averaging a 0.70 rating and 6.58 million.

CBS also renewed The Neighborhood (season five) and Ghosts (season two) today. The network had previously renewed Young Sheldon for its sixth (2022-23) and seventh (2023-24) seasons.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl continued.

