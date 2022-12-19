The Climb: HBO Max Teases Adventure Competition Series from Jason Momoa and Chris Sharma (Watch)

The Climb is coming soon to HBO Max, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new competition series from Jason Momoa and Chris Shama. The series will have amateur rock climbers challenging themselves for a big cash prize.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The Max Original rock climbing competition series THE CLIMB debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 with three episodes, followed by three new episodes the following week, concluding with the final two episodes on January 26. The series is created by Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Logline: THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize. Credits: THE CLIMB is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Erin Gamble, and Matt Shanfield on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza, and James Mendoza serve as executive producers for On the Roam, as well as Chris Sharma and Jonathan Retseck. Chevrolet signed on as the title sponsor and prAna is the prizing partner for the HBO Max Original series.”

