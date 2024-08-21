The Rainmaker: Milo Callaghan to Star in USA Network Drama Series

The Rainmaker has found its Rudy Baylor. Milo Callaghan will take on the role played by Matt Damon in the film adaptation (above) of the John Grisham novel. He will go up against the previously cast John Slattery who will play powerful lawyer Leo F. Drummond. The series from Michael Seitzman was ordered in June.

The novel revolves around a recently graduated lawyer in Memphis who sees his dream job disappear when the firm is bought by a bigger one. Desperate, Rudy is introduced to a ruthless but successful ambulance chaser, who makes him an associate. Rudy must hunt for potential clients at the local hospital to earn his fee and sign them up for personal injury lawsuits. He takes on an insurance dispute that devastates a family and opens the door for a lawsuit. By the time Rudy gets to court, a heavyweight corporate defense team is there to meet him. And suddenly, he’s in over his head and deep in a web of lies and legal maneuvering.

Deadline revealed the following about Callaghan’s role in the USA Network series adaptation:

“In a series regular role, Callagan will star as Rudy Baylor. Fresh out of law school, Rudy is an inexperienced attorney with a medical malpractice case against legendary attorney Leo F. Drummond (Slattery) that exposes a shocking conspiracy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Milo Callaghan has been set as a lead opposite John Slattery in USA Network’s ‘The Rainmaker,’ based on the bestselling John Grisham novel of the same name https://t.co/8uClzBpwot — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 19, 2024

The premiere date and additional details for The Rainmaker will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you familiar with the book or movie? Are you planning to check out this new series on USA Network?