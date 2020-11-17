For Real: The Story of Reality TV: Andy Cohen to Host E! Series (Video)

For Real: The Story of Reality TV is coming soon to E!, and Bravo’s Andy Cohen is hosting the new show. The series, which will focus on the beginnings of reality television, will arrive in early 2021.

E! revealed more about the For Real: The Story of Reality TV in a press release.

“E! is keeping it real with the greenlight of a new limited event series For Real: The Story of Reality TV hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen and set to air in early 2021. The series will rewind the clock and revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments that have undoubtedly shaped the world we live in today and share the inside scoop from the icons who lived it. From Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, and The Real World, to The Real Housewives, Survivor and more, the genre has evolved tremendously since its inception and radically affected society on a global scale. In each episode, Cohen will explore a pivotal theme or moment from reality television, sit down with some of the biggest, most memorable names in the unscripted world and include commentary from industry pioneers, producers and journalists. “I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” said Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer. “This series is like great candy!” “A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Bravo and E!. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.” For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions & Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.”

Check out a preview for the limited event series below.

