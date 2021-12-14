Go-Big Show: Season Two; TBS Teases Daring Acts in Competition Series’ Return (Watch)

Go-Big Show is returning for a second season in January and TBS has released a new teaser and poster. The extreme variety act competition series is hosted by Bert Kreischer with T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes judging the acts.

TBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“TBS has released the official trailer for season two of Go-Big Show premiering on Thursday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT. This season of TBS’ hit extreme competition show is hosted by Bert Kreischer, and features judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. With some of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country, the second season spotlights everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Go-Big Show is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone for Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer and Rosario Dawson.”

Check out the trailer and poster for the competition series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Go-Big Show on TBS? Do you plan to watch season two?