Dexter: Resurrection: Three Join Michael C. Hall for Showtime Sequel Series

Dexter: Resurrection is filling out its cast. Three are joining Michael C. Hall for the sequel series, which will start filming this month. For fans of the franchise, they are familiar faces.

David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar are joining Michael C. Hall in the Dexter sequel series, which will continue to follow Dexter Morgan. The series is set to arrive later this year on Showtime and Paramount+.

The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced that David Zayas (DEXTER®, The Bear), Jack Alcott (DEXTER®: NEW BLOOD, The Good Lord Bird) and James Remar (Oppenheimer, Welcome to Derry) have been cast in the new SHOWTIME® original drama series DEXTER®: RESURRECTION, starring SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (DEXTER, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. Zayas plays Detective Angel Batista and Remar plays Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father. Remar and Zayas return in the roles they first originated in the Peabody Award-winning 2006 series DEXTER. Alcott plays Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, the role he originally portrayed in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, the original series’ sequel that launched in 2021. Production for DEXTER: RESURRECTION kicks off this month and is set to launch in summer of 2025 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. DEXTER: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy® nominee Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, DEXTER®: ORIGINAL SIN, NURSE JACKIE), who also returns to serve as showrunner, and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael C. Hall (DEXTER, Six Feet Under) also serves as executive producer along with Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris) and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with Marcos Siega (DEXTER: NEW BLOOD) serving as producing director. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for Dexter: Resurrection will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you plan to watch this sequel series?