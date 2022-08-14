High School: Amazon Freevee Sets Premiere Date for Drama Based on Tegan and Sara Quin Memoir (Watch)

High School has its premiere date. The new coming-of-age drama series is based on the memoir of Tegan and Sara Quin. Amazon Freevee released a trailer teasing the new series.

TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will star as the twin sisters. Esther McGregor is also a series regular. Guest stars include Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, and Nate Corddry.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Amazon Freevee has released the first footage of its long-awaited new series High School, an eight-episode coming-of-age drama based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name from Grammy-nominated platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. The first four episodes of High School will premiere on Friday, October 14, with new episodes available every Friday exclusively on Amazon Freevee. Produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy-and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity – a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another. High School will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. The series stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland in their television debut as the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, respectively. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders (The Avengers, How I Met Your Mother) and Kyle Bornheimer (Marriage Story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) play the twins’ parents, Simone Bates and Patrick Twiley. Esther McGregor is also a series regular as Natalie. Rounding out the cast are recurring guest stars Olivia Rouyre as Phoebe, Amanda Fix as Maya, Brianne Tju (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Ali, Geena Meszaros (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Lily, CJ Valleroy (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Evan, and Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) as David. High School is executive produced by Clea DuVall, Tegan and Sara Quin, Laura Kittrell, and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Carina Sposato. DuVall and Kittrell also serve as co-showrunners and co-writers. DuVall directs several episodes.”

Check out the trailer for High School below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out High School on Amazon Freevee?