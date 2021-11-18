How I Met Your Father: Hulu Cast Reveals Spin-Off Series Launch Date (Watch)

How I Met Your Father has its premiere date. The comedy show’s cast announced the spin-off series’ January launch in a new video.

Starring Hilary Duff, the series is a spin-off of CBS series How I Met Your Mother, and it follows Duff’s character, Sophie, as she tells her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the Hulu series. Kim Cattrall will provide the voice of future Sophie as the narrator.

How I Met Your Father premieres on January 28th. Check out the video announcement below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see How I Met Your Father on Hulu in 2022?