Night Court: Season Three; Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland) Joins NBC Comedy Series

Night Court has found its new prosecutor. Following the departure of India de Beaufort at the end of season two, NBC has tapped Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland) to come in and take on Dan Fielding in the courtroom.

However, the two have a bit of a history. Deadline revealed the following about Malick’s role:

“Julianne [Walters] is new to most but not to Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), her former love interest. She is described as ‘a reformed convict’ who is ‘a sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon.’ She will keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes.”

Melissa Rauch leads the courtroom as the daughter of Harry Stone. Night Court returns to NBC on November 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this NBC comedy series?