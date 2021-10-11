The Walking Dead: Season 11; AMC Sets Return Date For Second Part of Season (Watch)

Last night, AMC finished airing the first set of eight episodes from The Walking Dead’s final season. The second batch of eight episodes will arrive on Sunday, February 20th. The third and final group of eight installments will be released at some point later in 2022.

While The Walking Dead is ending, there’s much more to come: season seven of Fear The Walking Dead debuts on October 17th, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing its second and final season on AMC, another spin-off (featuring Daryl and Carol) is on the way, and films featuring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes are also in the works.

Here’s a teaser for the continuation of The Walking Dead season 11 that features Daryl (Norman Reedus) not really caring about choices anymore.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this show to AMC in February? Do you have a favorite Walking Dead series?