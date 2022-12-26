Vikings Valhalla: Season Two; Netflix Series Creator Previews New Characters and Battles (Watch)

Vikings: Valhalla is returning to Netflix with its second season next month on January 12th. The streaming service has released a trailer and new details about what is ahead on the historical drama.

Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark, the series takes viewers to the time 100 years after the Vikings series and follows Lief Erikson (Corlett). Season two picks up soon after the tragic fall of Kattegat. Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorociński, and Sofya Lebedeva have joined Vikings: Valhalla for the second season.

Jeb Stuart, the creator of the Netflix series, said the following about season two:

“The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones. Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment. Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble. So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod.”

New details about the roles the new cast members will be playing were also outlined by Stuart:

Harekr (Bradley James) “Harekr is the ruler of Jómsborg, a sort of legendary Viking place where the uber-pagan Vikings lived. He’s a great warrior, but since he’s pagan, he’s got a bull’s-eye on his back for any of our pagan hunters, like Olaf. The Jomsvikings were very strict and rigid, so Harekr has very, very, very specific rules that he lives by. That’s how the Jomsvikings rolled, they were very loyal to their leader. They would fight to the death, even when they didn’t sometimes think that their leader was right.” Mariam (Hayat Kamille) “Mariam is one of my favorite characters. Her name is a nod and sign of respect to Mariam al-Astrulabi, the great astronomer, navigator and mathematician from the House of Wisdom in Baghdad. Our Mariam is an astronomer who’s stuck in Novgorod. She went north in our telling of the story, north from Constantinople to study the heavens, and specifically, to study the meteorites and that sort of thing. She’s a polyglot and can also read Latin, Greek, Arabic and Russian.” Yaroslav the Wise (Marcin Dorociński) “Yaroslav the Wise, the warrior ruler of Kyivan Rus, is the uncle to both Olaf and Harald. He’s played by Marcin Dorociński, the Polish actor who was in The Queen’s Gambit, where he played a Soviet chess player. He’s also cast in Mission Impossible 8. He’s got this wonderful wit that audiences will really enjoy, like how he doesn’t really give Harald a whole lot of ground. He’s got that tough-love uncle thing.” Elena (Sofya Lebedeva) “Elena’s one of my favorite characters. She’s the resilient daughter of a noble man from Kyivan Rus.”

Check out the trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the second season of the Vikings: Valhalla series coming to Netflix next month?