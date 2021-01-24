Chad: TBS Sets Premiere of New Single-Camera Comedy Series (Video)

Chad is coming soon to TBS. The new series will premiere on the cable channel in April. The single-camera comedy stars Nasim Pedrad, best known for her time on Saturday Night Live. She plays a teenager dealing with his first year of high school, and he is on a mission.

TBS revealed more about Chad and his mission in a press release.

“CHAD – Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning April 6 Chad, a single-camera comedy, follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. Pedrad, who first made her mark on Saturday Night Live, is also creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner on Chad.

Check out a preview of Chad below.

