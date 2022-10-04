Rogue Heroes: EPIX Teases Action Series from Peaky Blinders Creator (Watch)

Rogue Heroes is coming soon to EPIX, and the cable network has released a teaser trailer and poster teasing the new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Sofia Boutella star in the series which shows how the Special Air Service was formed. Six episodes are planned.

EPIX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic. Commissioned by the BBC, the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK as SAS: Rogue Heroes. Written by: Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, A Christmas Carol) Directed by: Tom Shankland (The Serpent, The Missing) Cast: Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil), Jack O’Connell (Skins, The North Water), Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game of Thrones) and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde) Produced by: Stephen Smallwood (The Serpent, Patrick Melrose) and Kudos and Nebulastar for EPIX and BBC Executive Produced by: Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.”

Check out the poster and trailer for Rogue Heroes below.

