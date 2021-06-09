Miracle Workers: Season Three; TBS Teases Return of Comedy Series (Watch)

Miracle Workers will premiere its third season next month on TBS, and the cable channel has now released a trailer. The comedy series is headed to the Old West and the Oregon Trail for the upcoming season. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass star.

TBS revealed the following about Miracle Workers season three:

“The third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.”

Season three of Miracle Workers arrives on July 13th. Check out the trailer below.

