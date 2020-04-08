The Misery Index: Season Two; Comedy Game Show Returning to TBS (Video)

Time to have a reason to laugh. The Misery Index is coming back to the small screen for a second season. A trailer has been released to promote the return of the series.

“TBS is bringing more humor into homes with Season 2 of the outrageously entertaining comedy game show The Misery Index, returning on Thursday, May 14 at 10:30pm ET / PT. Host Jameela Jamil reprises her role alongside the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, comedy troupe The Tenderloins – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – as panelists translating the most miserable of mishaps into outright hilarity at a time when we need it most. The Misery Index debuted in 2019 with ratings that continued to grow each week, reaching more than 38 million viewers across linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of psychologists. This season will feature special themed episodes including dueling grandmothers, a visit from one of The Tenderloins’ family members, and a showdown between motherlands.

The Misery Index was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman, along with Ben & Dan Newmark for Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3Arts Entertainment and Jack Martin, who also serves as showrunner.”