Leverage: Redemption: IMDb TV Sets Return Date for Revival Series (Watch)

The Leverage crew is ready for more adventures. IMDb TV has announced that the remaining eight episodes of the first season of Leverage: Redemption will be released on October 8th. The initial eight installments were released on July 7th and they, as well as the five seasons of the original Leverage series, are currently available for streaming. It is not yet known if there will be a second season for Leverage: Redemption.

The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.

Here’s more information from IMDb TV:

CATCH EIGHT NEW EPISODES OF THE IMDb TV ORIGINAL SERIES “LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION” ON OCTOBER 8

“Let’s go steal… eight new episodes of Leverage: Redemption.” In an all-new con, the Leverage crew surprised and delighted their fans by teasing the fall premiere of Leverage: Redemption in an exclusive video that dropped on IMDb TV socials today. The teaser video confirms that the IMDb TV Original series Leverage: Redemption will return this fall with eight additional season one episodes premiering October 8. In the brand-new episodes, the Leverage team finds itself up against a rival organization that embodies the system the team works so hard to take down.

Joining the cast in these additional episodes are guest stars Drew Powell (reprising his role as Jack Hurley from the original Leverage series), Ben Thompson, Joanna Cassidy, Jon Fletcher, and Brianna Brown, in addition to the previously announced guest stars James Marsters, LeVar Burton, and Andrea Navedo (continuing her role as Maria Shipp), as the Leverage team must aid a small town librarian, discredit a lifestyle and wellness guru, explore the failing memory of a legendary grifter, and more. The remaining episodes of season one of Leverage: Redemption will premiere on October 8 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

The first eight episodes of season one of Leverage: Redemption and all seasons of the original Leverage series are available to stream now on IMDb TV.

The rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team is back to take them down. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last eight years. It’s become easier, and sometimes legal, for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. The Leverage team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’s been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. In this new world, the team will use their collective skills to defeat a new kind of villain – from the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the couple who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price. When someone needs help, they provide… Leverage.

Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey. Kate Rorick is the co-showrunner and an executive producer alongside Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service including the upcoming dramedy Pretty Hard Cases, premiering September 10. Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, additional IMDb TV Originals include the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, a Bosch spinoff; the comedy series Sprung; the Untitled Jeff Lewis Project – a new home design series; On Call from executive producer Dick Wolf; and second seasons of Alex Rider and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

ABOUT

About IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.

· Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious originals, including Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror, and more.

· Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.

· Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

· Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and as a free Channel within Prime Video, across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say “Alexa, go to IMDb TV.” IMDb TV is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD and other Android TV devices. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtv and follow @IMDbTV