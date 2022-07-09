Sprung: Amazon Freevee Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy Series from Greg Garcia (Watch)

Sprung is coming soon to Amazon Freevee. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the new series from Greg Garcia. The series follows an “unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good.”

Starring Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Phillip Garcia, Shakira Barrera, James Earl, and Clare Gillies, there are nine episodes planned for the comedy which arrives next month.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for its highly anticipated new comedy series Sprung, a 9-episode series focusing on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl and Raising Hope), Sprung stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, The Mindy Project) as Jack, Emmy award-winner Martha Plimpton (Generation, Younger)) as Barb, Phillip Garcia (Scandal) as Rooster, Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as Gloria, James Earl (Night School) as Melvin, and introducing Clare Gillies as Wiggles. The first two episodes will debut exclusively on Freevee beginning August 19, followed by new episodes each week and a one-hour season finale on September 16. Guest stars include Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy) as Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry, Camden Garcia (My Name is Earl), Andre Jamal Kinney (Embeds), Chris Bauer (Gaslit), Mark Christopher Lawrence, Mike Rob (The Equalizer), Fred Grandy (The Love Boat), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Susan Ruttan (Shameless), and David Wells (Shameless). Sprung is executive produced by Greg Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie, and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia also directs all 9 episodes in the series.”

Check out the trailer for Sprung below.

