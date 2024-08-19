Secret Level: Prime Video Orders Animated Series from Love, Death & Robots Creator

Get ready to head into the world of video games for a new animated anthology headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered Secret Level from Tim Miller, the creator of Netflix series Love, Death & Robots. That series was renewed for a fourth season in August 2022, but the season has not yet aired.

There isn’t much information, but Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Like Love, Death & Robots, whose episodes are based on short stories, video game anthology Secret Level, created and executive produced by Miller, consists of original short stories which are set within the worlds of beloved video games, I hear. Details are scarce but Amazon Games’ New World, Spelunky and PlayStation titles are rumored to be among the games and IP featured on the series, which is expected to be unvealed soon, likely during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. Reps for Prime Video declined comment.”

The premiere date and more details for Secret Level will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new animated series on Prime Video?