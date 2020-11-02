B Positive: CBS Previews New Chuck Lorre Comedy Series (Video)

B Positive is coming soon to CBS. The new comedy comes from Chuck Lorre, and the network has released several new sneak peeks for the premiere of the series, which is set for Thursday night. It is joining Young Sheldon and Mom on that night. Lorre was behind Two and a Half Men, which aired for several seasons on the network.

Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell star in this new comedy.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“B POSITIVE is a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The series revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.”

Check out the sneak peeks from CBS for B Positive below.

