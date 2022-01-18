Y: The Last Man: No Season Two; Efforts to Save Cancelled FX on Hulu Series End

Y: The Last Man is staying cancelled. FX on Hulu dropped the series a few weeks before the end of season one in October, and showrunner and executive producer Eliza Clark promised to fight to find a new home for the series. Those efforts did not succeed.

Per Deadline, Clark said the following about the FX on Hulu series:

“For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.”

Starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Juliana Canfield, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Missi Pyle, Y: The Last Man follows what happens after an event kills all males except “one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

What do you think? Were you hoping to see a second season of Y: The Last Man? Were you disappointed by the cancellation or, was one season enough?